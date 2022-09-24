See All Urologists in Gainesville, GA
Dr. John McHugh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gainesville, GA. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.

Dr. McHugh works at Champaign Dental Group in Gainesville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Bladder Cancer and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northeast Georgia Urological Surgery Ctr
    660 Lanier Park Dr Ste H, Gainesville, GA 30501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 535-0000

  • Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Bladder Cancer
Prostate Cancer
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Sep 24, 2022
    Dr. McHugh is very thorough and answered any questions we had prior to surgery. His team was very kind and thorough post surgery as well, following up via phone and email to be sure my husband had the best recovery he could. Our chances for conceiving were less than 50% and we just had our daughter a month before the one year mark from surgery. We are so thankful for Dr. McHughs talents and the whole experience.
    Leanna T. — Sep 24, 2022
    About Dr. John McHugh, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1316946080
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Georgia
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • Medical College of Georgia
    • North Georgia College
    • Urology
    Dr. John McHugh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHugh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McHugh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McHugh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McHugh works at Champaign Dental Group in Gainesville, GA. View the full address on Dr. McHugh’s profile.

    Dr. McHugh has seen patients for Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen), Bladder Cancer and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHugh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    280 patients have reviewed Dr. McHugh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHugh.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHugh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHugh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

