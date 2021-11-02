See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. John McHenry, MD

Ophthalmology
2.5 (114)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John McHenry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Crescent Medical Center Lancaster and William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital.

They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Blindness and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    8700 King George Dr, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 753-8500
    2210 N State Highway 360, Grand Prairie, TX 75050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 753-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
  • William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Dacryocystorhinostomy Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Extraocular Muscle Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Strabismus Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Surgery Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (65)
    Nov 02, 2021
    Before reading the negative reviews on Dr. McHenry, go read his bio that's on his website. If you're a patient he's the guy you want. If you want cuddly, buy a stuffed animal.
    RW — Nov 02, 2021
    About Dr. John McHenry, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770659104
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McHenry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHenry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McHenry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McHenry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McHenry has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, Blindness and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHenry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. McHenry. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHenry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHenry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHenry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

