See All Cardiologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. John McHenry, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John McHenry, MD

Cardiology
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John McHenry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco.

Dr. McHenry works at Heart & Lung Institute of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart & Lung Institute of Utah
    5979 S Fashion Blvd Ste G300, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 263-2370

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmias

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Management of Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Multifocal Premature Beats Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. McHenry?

Apr 22, 2016
Combines a genuine kindness and interest in his patient's well-being with being extremely knowledgeable, skilled and talented. By far Dr McHenry is one of the best overall physician experiences you will ever encounter.
75 in Springville, UT — Apr 22, 2016
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. John McHenry, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. John McHenry, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McHenry to family and friends

Dr. McHenry's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. McHenry

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John McHenry, MD.

About Dr. John McHenry, MD

Specialties
  • Cardiology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1750365193
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Madigan Army Medical Center
Fellowship
Internship
  • University of Utah
Internship
Medical Education
  • University of California School of Medicine - San Francisco
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. McHenry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McHenry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McHenry works at Heart & Lung Institute of Utah in Salt Lake City, UT. View the full address on Dr. McHenry’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. McHenry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHenry.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McHenry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McHenry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. John McHenry, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.