Overview

Dr. John McGregor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.



Dr. McGregor works at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocephalus, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.