Dr. John McGregor, MD
Dr. John McGregor, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
1
Select Specialty Hosp-columbus410 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-5440
2
James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute460 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-8714
3
The Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Ins300 W 10th Ave, Columbus, OH 43210 Directions (614) 293-8714Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr McGregor spent a great deal of time reviewing my test results with me. His explanations were thorough. He made the time to make certain I understood the diagnosis. Cindy
- Neurosurgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1992754212
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Neurosurgery
Dr. McGregor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGregor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGregor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGregor has seen patients for Hydrocephalus, Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGregor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. McGregor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGregor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGregor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGregor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.