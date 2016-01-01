See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Perrysburg, OH
Dr. John McGreevey Jr, MD

Geriatric Medicine
5 (1)
Call for new patient details
44 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John McGreevey Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Perrysburg, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER.

Dr. McGreevey Jr works at Hospice Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, OH with other offices in Lambertville, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hospice of Northwest Ohio
    30000 E River Rd, Perrysburg, OH 43551 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 661-4001
    Hospice of Northwest Ohio
    8132 Secor Rd, Lambertville, MI 48144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 568-6801

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaccination
Geriatric Assessment
Abdominal Pain
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. John McGreevey Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750366506
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McGreevey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGreevey Jr has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGreevey Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGreevey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGreevey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

