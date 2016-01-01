Dr. John McGrath, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McGrath, DO
Overview
Dr. John McGrath, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. McGrath works at
Locations
Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis73 N Maple Ave Ste D, Marlton, NJ 08053 Directions
Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis1841 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis188 Fries Mill Rd Ste A2, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John McGrath, DO
- English
Education & Certifications
- Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.
