Dr. John McGrath, DO

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John McGrath, DO is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Marlton, NJ. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. McGrath works at Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis in Marlton, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA and Turnersville, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis
    73 N Maple Ave Ste D, Marlton, NJ 08053 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis
    1841 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Vernose, McGrath & Aslanidis
    188 Fries Mill Rd Ste A2, Turnersville, NJ 08012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral Cancer Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Oral Cancer Screening
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Thyroid Scan

Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wound Repair Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Photo: Dr. John McGrath, DO
About Dr. John McGrath, DO

  • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
  • 33 years of experience
  • English
  • 1659328086
Education & Certifications

  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • City Avenue Hospital (CLOSED)was PCOM
  • City Avenue Hospital (CLOSED)was PCOM
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
  • Otolaryngology & Facial Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John McGrath, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrath is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McGrath has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McGrath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrath. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrath.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGrath, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGrath appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

