Dr. John McGrath III, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John McGrath III, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.
Emerson Hospital133 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Emerson Hospital
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
An experienced, caring rad-onc who is genuinely interested in the patient's best outcome. He and his excellent team of nurses and technicians treated my stage 3B Lung Cancer in 2016 with 35 treatments of IMRT, and successfully killed the primary tumor. I now see him annually for follow-up and to touch base. I highly recommend "Dr. Jack".
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1215913157
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
