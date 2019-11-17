Dr. John McGrael, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGrael is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McGrael, MD
Overview
Dr. John McGrael, MD is an Urology Specialist in Denison, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Texoma Medical Center.
Locations
McGrael Urology Associates5012 S US Highway 75, Denison, TX 75020 Directions (903) 548-0011Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Listens and works to make sure you understand what is being done and/or issues found. Staff is respectful and courteous. Might help to add water cooler for 'tests'.
About Dr. John McGrael, MD
- Urology
- 41 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- W VA University
- Baylor Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Austin College / Sherman
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGrael has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGrael accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGrael has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGrael has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGrael on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McGrael. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGrael.
