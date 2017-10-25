See All Plastic Surgeons in Bangor, ME
Dr. John McGill, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
2.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. John McGill, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center.

Dr. McGill works at Surgery & Trauma Specialists in Bangor, ME. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northern Light Plastic and Hand Surgery Bangor
    417 State St Ste 443, Bangor, ME 04401 (207) 973-9950
  2. 2
    John R. Mcgill MD PA
    436a State St, Bangor, ME 04401 (207) 947-4555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Gynecomastia
Skin Grafts
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Velocardiofacial Syndrome Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Oct 25, 2017
    I met Dr. McGill through a recommendation by another physician, after a breast IMPLANT, LEAKED while I was visiting Naples Florida. The breast surgery was not performed by him. I came to Bangor to talk with him regarding my Problem, and he did surgery to fix and replace them. What was to be a much shorter surgery dragged on for so long my husband thought the worse. Dr. McGill spent hours carving old scare tissue out of me instead of just putting new implants in. This Dr. Is so awesome ??
    Leslie in Willow Grove, NB — Oct 25, 2017
    About Dr. John McGill, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    52 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1720156375
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McGill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. McGill has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. McGill works at Surgery & Trauma Specialists in Bangor, ME.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. McGill. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

