Dr. McGetrick has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John McGetrick, MD
Overview
Dr. John McGetrick, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. McGetrick works at
Locations
Gessler Clinic Professional Association635 1ST ST N, Winter Haven, FL 33881 Directions (863) 298-3593
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John McGetrick, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1336118884
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
