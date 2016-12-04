Dr. John McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McGee, MD
Overview
Dr. John McGee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.
Dr. McGee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
For Use This Location Only1160 Kennedy Blvd Ste A, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Directions (201) 443-8988
-
2
Jersey City2520 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (201) 984-9055
Hospital Affiliations
- Jersey City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGee?
Dr. John is a true doctor who cares deeply for his patients. He has a sincere heart and cares for each person individually.
About Dr. John McGee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1811991284
Education & Certifications
- New Jersey Medical School
- UMDNJ-NJ Med Sch/U Hosp
- UMDNJ
- Seton Hall University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGee works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.