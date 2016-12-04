See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Bayonne, NJ
Dr. John McGee, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John McGee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.

Dr. McGee works at John R Mcgee MD in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    For Use This Location Only
    1160 Kennedy Blvd Ste A, Bayonne, NJ 07002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 443-8988
  2. 2
    Jersey City
    2520 John F Kennedy Blvd, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 984-9055

Hospital Affiliations
  • Jersey City Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain
Arthritis
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Arthritis
Asthma

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Dec 04, 2016
Dr. John is a true doctor who cares deeply for his patients. He has a sincere heart and cares for each person individually.
Dysart in Lambertville, NJ — Dec 04, 2016
About Dr. John McGee, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 33 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1811991284
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • New Jersey Medical School
Internship
  • UMDNJ-NJ Med Sch/U Hosp
Medical Education
  • UMDNJ
Undergraduate School
  • Seton Hall University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

