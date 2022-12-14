Overview

Dr. John McGarry, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco and Methodist Hospital For Surgery.



Dr. McGarry works at Plano Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center in Plano, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Sprain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.