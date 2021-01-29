See All Podiatrists in Denver, CO
Dr. John McGarry, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John McGarry, DPM

Podiatry
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John McGarry, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Porter Adventist Hospital, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center and Swedish Medical Center.

Dr. McGarry works at Foot Specialist Associates, PC in Denver, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Foot Specialist Associates, PC
    950 E Harvard Ave Ste 300, Denver, CO 80210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Porter Adventist Hospital
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Swedish Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture
Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Foot Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McGarry?

    Jan 29, 2021
    Very fine Dr who knows what he is doing. I have benefitted greatly from his treatment.
    Lewis Bogage — Jan 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John McGarry, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John McGarry, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McGarry to family and friends

    Dr. McGarry's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McGarry

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John McGarry, DPM.

    About Dr. John McGarry, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1376518597
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • P/sl
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Temple College Of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Villanova
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McGarry, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGarry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGarry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGarry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGarry works at Foot Specialist Associates, PC in Denver, CO. View the full address on Dr. McGarry’s profile.

    Dr. McGarry has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGarry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. McGarry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGarry.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGarry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGarry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John McGarry, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.