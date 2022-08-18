Dr. John McFadden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McFadden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McFadden, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John McFadden, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital, Mount Pleasant Hospital, Roper Hospital, Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely and Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd Ste 202, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions (843) 763-2320
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - OB/GYN3510 N Highway 17 Ste 220, Mount Pleasant, SC 29466 Directions (843) 763-2320Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Roper St. Francis Physician Partners - Orthopaedics8950 University Blvd Ste 200, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (843) 763-2320
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
- Roper Saint Francis Hospital-berkely
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding doctor!
About Dr. John McFadden, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Calif Pacific MC
- Ea Va Grad School Med
- Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
- E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
- Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
