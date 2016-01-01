See All Podiatrists in Clifton, NJ
Dr. John McEvoy Jr, DPM

Podiatry
2.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John McEvoy Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with St. Mary’s General Hospital.

Dr. McEvoy Jr works at Ankle & Foot Associates Of NJ in Clifton, NJ with other offices in Wayne, NJ and Madison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ankle & Foot Associates of North Jersey
    152 Lakeview Ave, Clifton, NJ 07011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 340-8970
  2. 2
    Boltrope Podiatry LLC
    504 Hamburg Tpke Ste 101, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 956-8600
  3. 3
    345 Main St, Madison, NJ 07940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 377-6700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • St. Mary’s General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Plantar Fasciitis

Treatment frequency



Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. John McEvoy Jr, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619907524
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McEvoy Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McEvoy Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McEvoy Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McEvoy Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McEvoy Jr has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McEvoy Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. McEvoy Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McEvoy Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McEvoy Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McEvoy Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.