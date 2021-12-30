Dr. John McElveen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McElveen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McElveen, MD
Overview
Dr. John McElveen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Duke Health Raleigh Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Rex Hospital and WakeMed Raleigh Campus.
Locations
Carolina Ear & Hearing Clinic5900 6 2 Fl Frks Rd Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-4327
Carolina Ear & Hearing Clinic5900 Six Forks Rd Ste 200, Raleigh, NC 27609 Directions (919) 876-4327
Hospital Affiliations
- Duke Health Raleigh Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Rex Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Went to see a Dr Pillsbury at UNC and he was not very bright so I went to see Dr McEveen and he was wonderful!!
About Dr. John McElveen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 45 years of experience
- English, German
- 1447259858
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Inst/House Ear Clin
- Stanford Med Center
- University of Utah
- UNIV OF NC CHAPEL HILL SCH OF MED
- Davidson College
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
