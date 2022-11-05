Overview

Dr. John McDonough, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Flemington, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Hunterdon Medical Center.



Dr. McDonough works at FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE KINGS COURT in Flemington, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.