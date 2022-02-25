See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Celebration, FL
Dr. John McDonald, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (75)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John McDonald, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. McDonald works at AdventHealth Medical Group Colorectal Surgery at Celebration in Celebration, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Celebration Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Institute
    410 Celebration Pl Ste 106, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 939-0222
  2. 2
    Kissimmee Office
    2400 N Orange Blossom Trl Ste 100, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 939-0222
  3. 3
    Celebration Orthopaedic & Sports Medicine Institute
    2954 Mallory Cir Ste 101, Celebration, FL 34747 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 939-0222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando
  • MUSC Health University Medical Center

Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

  Bursitis
  Hernia
  Hip Pain
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 75 ratings
    Patient Ratings (75)
    5 Star
    (72)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 25, 2022
    Very pleased with Dr. MacDonalds visits and treatment plan. His manners and explanations are excellent. I have great confidence in him.
    Helga Rollins — Feb 25, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John McDonald, MD
    About Dr. John McDonald, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942309695
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIV OF CO SCH OF MED
