Dr. John McDonald, MD

Sports Medicine
5 (113)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. John McDonald, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.

Dr. McDonald works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Texas Orthopedics Sports & Rehabilitation Associates PA
    4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1000
    Monday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Texas Orthopedics
    3755 S Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 160, Austin, TX 78704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1005
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Texas Orthopedics - Central Austin
    911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (512) 439-1001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
  • Ascension Seton Northwest
  • St. David's North Austin Medical Center

Elbow Bursitis
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Oct 09, 2022
    I dislike going to see a Dr. But if I had to see one it would be Dr. McDonald. He and his staff are friendly, very knowledgeable and patient. They will take as much time as needed to answer ur questions and explain things so you understand. Great service.
    About Dr. John McDonald, MD

    • Sports Medicine
    • English
    • 1780896241
    Education & Certifications

    • Steadman Clinic and Steadman-Philippon Research Institute
    • Ut Southwestern/parkland Hospital
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonald works at Texas Orthopedics Sports and Rehabilitation Associates in Austin, TX. View the full address on Dr. McDonald’s profile.

    113 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

