Dr. John McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John McDonald, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin, Ascension Seton Northwest and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. McDonald works at
Locations
Texas Orthopedics Sports & Rehabilitation Associates PA4700 Seton Center Pkwy Ste 200, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 439-1000Monday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Texas Orthopedics3755 S Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 160, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 439-1005Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Texas Orthopedics - Central Austin911 W 38th St Ste 300, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 439-1001
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Northwest
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I dislike going to see a Dr. But if I had to see one it would be Dr. McDonald. He and his staff are friendly, very knowledgeable and patient. They will take as much time as needed to answer ur questions and explain things so you understand. Great service.
About Dr. John McDonald, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Clinic and Steadman-Philippon Research Institute
- Ut Southwestern/parkland Hospital
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
113 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
