Overview

Dr. John McDonald, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Rowan Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. McDonald works at Novant Health Cancer Institute - Elizabeth (Gynecologic Oncology) in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Ovarian Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.