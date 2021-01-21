See All Dermatologists in Vero Beach, FL
Dr. John McDonald, MD

Dermatology
4 (17)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John McDonald, MD is a Dermatologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.

Dr. McDonald works at Indian River Skin and Cancer Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Warts and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Indian River Skin and Cancer Center
    1770 37TH ST, Vero Beach, FL 32960 (772) 562-2929

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Warts
Actinic Keratosis
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Based on 17 ratings
    Jan 21, 2021
    A very positive experience. Dr. McDonald is very knowledgeable & extremely patient. He spent as much time as needed to answer my questions & had some very good suggestions. Dr. McDonald's staff is also very helpful & friendly.
    Steve D — Jan 21, 2021
    About Dr. John McDonald, MD

    Dermatology
    46 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1043254964
    Education & Certifications

    Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Hahnemann Med Coll & Hosp
    Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Villanova University
    Dermatology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. McDonald works at Indian River Skin and Cancer Center in Vero Beach, FL.

    Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Warts and Actinic Keratosis, and more.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

