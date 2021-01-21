Overview

Dr. John McDonald, MD is a Dermatologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.



Dr. McDonald works at Indian River Skin and Cancer Center in Vero Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Warts and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.