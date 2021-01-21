Dr. John McDonald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McDonald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McDonald, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John McDonald, MD is a Dermatologist in Vero Beach, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital.
Dr. McDonald works at
Locations
Indian River Skin and Cancer Center1770 37TH ST, Vero Beach, FL 32960 Directions (772) 562-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A very positive experience. Dr. McDonald is very knowledgeable & extremely patient. He spent as much time as needed to answer my questions & had some very good suggestions. Dr. McDonald's staff is also very helpful & friendly.
About Dr. John McDonald, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1043254964
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Hahnemann Med Coll & Hosp
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Villanova University
- Dermatology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McDonald has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McDonald accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McDonald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McDonald works at
Dr. McDonald has seen patients for Nail and Nail Bed Infection, Warts and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McDonald on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McDonald speaks Spanish.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McDonald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McDonald.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McDonald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McDonald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.