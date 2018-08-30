See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kenner, LA
Dr. John McCrossen, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John McCrossen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.

Dr. McCrossen works at Ochsner Health Center - Kenner in Kenner, LA with other offices in La Place, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ochsner Health Center - Kenner
    200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 501, Kenner, LA 70065 (504) 464-8506
  2. 2
    Ochsner Health Center - River Parishes
    502 Rue de Sante Ste 308, La Place, LA 70068 (504) 464-8506

  Ochsner Medical Center
  Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Aug 30, 2018
    Dr. McCrossen is the best in my opinion. I have seen oyher OBGYNs and none compare! He truly cares about your health and conditions. Also, he is efficient in explaining what steps you as a patient need to follow in order to better ny condtion you may have! He delivered my first baby and i have to tell you i was nervous but knowing that i was under his care made it more easy for me. He helped me get my type 2 diabetes uunder control as well! His nursing staff are awesome as well!
    Ms.Long in LaPlace, LA — Aug 30, 2018
    Ochsner Clinic Foundation Hospital - Jefferson, LA
    Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
    University of New Orleans
