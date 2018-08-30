Dr. John McCrossen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCrossen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McCrossen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John McCrossen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kenner, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner.
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Kenner200 W Esplanade Ave Ste 501, Kenner, LA 70065 Directions (504) 464-8506
Ochsner Health Center - River Parishes502 Rue de Sante Ste 308, La Place, LA 70068 Directions (504) 464-8506
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Ochsner Medical Center - Kenner
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Louisiana
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McCrossen is the best in my opinion. I have seen oyher OBGYNs and none compare! He truly cares about your health and conditions. Also, he is efficient in explaining what steps you as a patient need to follow in order to better ny condtion you may have! He delivered my first baby and i have to tell you i was nervous but knowing that i was under his care made it more easy for me. He helped me get my type 2 diabetes uunder control as well! His nursing staff are awesome as well!
About Dr. John McCrossen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1326147810
Education & Certifications
- Ochsner Clinic Foundation Hospital - Jefferson, LA
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine - New Orleans, LA
- University of New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCrossen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCrossen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCrossen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. McCrossen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCrossen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCrossen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCrossen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.