Dr. John McCravey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCravey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McCravey, MD
Overview
Dr. John McCravey, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Rhea Medical Center.
Dr. McCravey works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Oncology Pllc1208 Pointe Centre Dr Ste 110, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 266-4764
-
2
Park Pharmacy2108 Charlotte Ave, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 986-7659
-
3
University Oncology & Hematology Asso Pllc979 E 3rd St Ste A0540, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 752-5004
-
4
Cardiac and Vascular Associates PC1032 McCallie Ave Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37403 Directions (423) 752-5004
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
- Rhea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCravey?
Thanks to the consummate skill and knowledge of Dr McCravey, I am a 16 year survivor of double lung cancer (two different types, one in each lung) that he categorized as "at least stage 3b, if not stage 4" at the time of diagnosis. If you want a doctor who will tell you soothing things and make you feel comfortable, McCravey is not your man. If, however, you want someone to run it down for you, tell you exactly where you stand and, then, work like hell for your survival, there is no one better. I recommend him highly
About Dr. John McCravey, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1811952831
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCravey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCravey accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCravey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCravey works at
Dr. McCravey has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCravey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McCravey. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCravey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCravey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCravey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.