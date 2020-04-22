Overview

Dr. John McCravey, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / M D ANDERSON CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga, Erlinger Baroness Hospital and Rhea Medical Center.



Dr. McCravey works at Tennessee Oncology Pllc in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.