Dr. John McClure, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.
Clearwater Office430 Morton Plant St Ste 301, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bardmoor8839 Bryan Dairy Rd Ste 240, Largo, FL 33777 Directions (727) 461-6026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Really really good!! Dr. McClure is wonderful and funny! Just a really nice man! Love love love Dr. McClure and staff... happy knees!
About Dr. John McClure, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1861435505
- University of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania, Surgical
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- University Of Pennsylvania, Cum Laude
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure has seen patients for Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
