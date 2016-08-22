Overview

Dr. John McClure, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital.



Dr. McClure works at Orthopaedic Associates of West Florida OAWF in Clearwater, FL with other offices in Largo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.