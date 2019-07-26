Dr. John McClure, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McClure is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McClure, MD
Overview
Dr. John McClure, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Saginaw, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension St. Mary's Hospital, Covenant Medical Center Harrison, Mclaren Bay Region, Mclaren Central Michigan, MyMichigan Medical Center Alma and MyMichigan Medical Center Clare.
Dr. McClure works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Midmichigan Heart & Vascular C5225 Hampton Pl, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 249-6432
-
2
Mid-Michigan Heart & Vascular Center5375 Hampton Pl, Saginaw, MI 48604 Directions (989) 249-6432
-
3
Dr. J. Miles McClure1985 Parkland St, Mt Pleasant, MI 48858 Directions (989) 249-6432
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Mary's Hospital
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Bay Region
- Mclaren Central Michigan
- MyMichigan Medical Center Alma
- MyMichigan Medical Center Clare
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McClure?
Without Dr Mc Clure I would not be able to walk. The pain was so bad that I couldn't walk 10 feet without horrible pain. Also with the tests he run he discovered a kidney cyst that no one knew I had. He referred me t o Dr Jenson who is also a very good specialist. I would give Dr. Mc Clure a 10 star rating
About Dr. John McClure, MD
- Cardiology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1427091123
Education & Certifications
- Iowa Heart Center
- Mayo Graduate School of Medicine
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Southern Illinois University
- Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McClure has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McClure accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McClure has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McClure works at
Dr. McClure has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McClure on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. McClure. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McClure.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McClure, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McClure appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.