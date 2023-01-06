Overview

Dr. John McCarthy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. McCarthy works at Urology of St. Louis in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.