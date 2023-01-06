See All Urologists in Chesterfield, MO
Dr. John McCarthy, MD

Urology
4.6 (118)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John McCarthy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. McCarthy works at Urology of St. Louis in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Urology of St. Louis
    111 Saint Lukes Center Dr Ste 40, Chesterfield, MO 63017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 434-3433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-Jewish St. Peters Hospital
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

  View other providers who treat Orchitis
  View other providers who treat Phimosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 119 ratings
    Patient Ratings (119)
    5 Star
    (106)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John McCarthy, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    • 1477662179
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    • Barnes Jewish Hospital S Campus
    Residency
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McCarthy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarthy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCarthy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarthy works at Urology of St. Louis in Chesterfield, MO. View the full address on Dr. McCarthy’s profile.

    Dr. McCarthy has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCarthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    119 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarthy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

