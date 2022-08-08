See All Otolaryngologists in Santa Barbara, CA
Dr. John McCaffery, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (50)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John McCaffery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.

Dr. McCaffery works at ENT Associates of Santa Barbara in Santa Barbara, CA with other offices in Solvang, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    ENT Associates of Santa Barbara
    5333 Hollister Ave Ste 155, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 964-6926
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    ENT Associates of Santa Barbara in Solvang
    2040 Viborg Rd Ste 230, Solvang, CA 93463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 964-6926
  3. 3
    Hearing Services of Santa Barbara
    2030 Viborg Rd Ste 100, Solvang, CA 93463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 688-3100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
  • Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Vertigo
Earwax Buildup
Otitis Media
Vertigo

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adenoiditis Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Maxillary and Malar Fractures Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nose Cancer Chevron Icon
Nose Disorders Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Professional Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Disorders Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Voice Disorders Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (32)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. John McCaffery, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1770537631
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota
    Medical Education
    • Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington & Lee University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McCaffery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCaffery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCaffery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCaffery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCaffery has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCaffery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaffery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaffery.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCaffery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCaffery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

