Dr. John McCaffery, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCaffery is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McCaffery, MD
Overview
Dr. John McCaffery, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital.
Dr. McCaffery works at
Locations
-
1
ENT Associates of Santa Barbara5333 Hollister Ave Ste 155, Santa Barbara, CA 93111 Directions (805) 964-6926Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
ENT Associates of Santa Barbara in Solvang2040 Viborg Rd Ste 230, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 964-6926
-
3
Hearing Services of Santa Barbara2030 Viborg Rd Ste 100, Solvang, CA 93463 Directions (805) 688-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital
- Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital
- Santa Ynez Valley Cottage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McCaffery?
Dr. McCaffery is an excellent surgeon and also a very caring, considerate, and thoughtful doctor. I value his treatments and his advice. I have been seeing Dr. McCaffery for over ten years now. He took excellent care of my husband when my husband was living with ALS. He is my doctor as well, and I feel very confident that I am getting the best care with my issues from him. With my recommendation, my 91 year old mother also has been seeing him, and she appreciates the respect and care he gives her, despite her age.
About Dr. John McCaffery, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1770537631
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University Of Minnesota
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Washington & Lee University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCaffery has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCaffery accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCaffery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCaffery works at
Dr. McCaffery has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Otitis Media and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCaffery on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCaffery speaks Spanish.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. McCaffery. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCaffery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCaffery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCaffery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.