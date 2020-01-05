Dr. John McBurney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBurney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John McBurney, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John McBurney, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Emory University and is affiliated with St. Francis Downtown.
Locations
Bon Secours Neurology3 Saint Francis Dr Ste 330, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 255-1145
Neurology - West1040 NW 22nd Ave Ste 420, Portland, OR 97210 Directions (503) 963-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- LifeWise
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PacificSource
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McBurney saw in the hospital after I had a second stroke. He was not happy with the results of the first MRI so he ordered another MRI and found out I actually had a brain stem stroke. He explained all the details to me and was so concerned for me as a patient and not just willing to accept what didn't seem right to him. His knowledge and willingness to ask for more saved my life. I'll be forever grateful.
About Dr. John McBurney, MD
- Neurology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1841252525
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- Emory University
- Auburn University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McBurney has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McBurney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McBurney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. McBurney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBurney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBurney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBurney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.