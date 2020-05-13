See All Oncologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. John McBroom, MD

Oncology
4 (42)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John McBroom, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center, Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Rochester General Hospital.

Dr. McBroom works at Piedmont Physicians Gynecologic Oncology in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Annapolis, MD, Baltimore, MD and Tallahassee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecologic Cancer, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Piedmont Physicians Gynecology Oncology
    1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 785, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 425-1380
    Annapolis Primary Care
    2000 Medical Pkwy Ste 200, Annapolis, MD 21401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 481-3493
    The Angelos Center for Lung Diseases
    9103 Franklin Square Dr, Baltimore, MD 21237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (443) 777-7990
    TMH Physician Partners - Cancer & Hematology
    1775 One Healing Pl, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 431-5360

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MedStar Franklin Square Medical Center
  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
  • Rochester General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gynecologic Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Uterine Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP)
Uterine Cancer

Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    May 13, 2020
    Amazing and kind. Very informative and detailed about my plan of action and protocols. I am beyond grateful.
    Nancy Burdge — May 13, 2020
    About Dr. John McBroom, MD

    • Oncology
    • 30 years of experience
    • English
    • 1568439768
    Education & Certifications

    • Walter Reed
    • Georgia Regents U, Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John McBroom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McBroom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McBroom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McBroom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McBroom has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McBroom on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. McBroom. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McBroom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McBroom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McBroom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

