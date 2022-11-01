Dr. McAllister has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John McAllister, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John McAllister, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Med Coll of WI and is affiliated with Inova Fair Oaks Hospital.
Dr. McAllister works at
Locations
1
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 250, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 534-3900
2
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6363 Walker Ln Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 922-0906
3
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology3975 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 100S, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-2701
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Good check-in, brief wait for dr., very knowledgeable, answered all my questions completely. Overall great visit!
About Dr. John McAllister, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1548575921
Education & Certifications
- Froedtert & The Medical College of Wisconsin
- Wheaton Franciscan Healthcare - St Joseph
- Med Coll of WI
- Brigham Young University
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McAllister accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McAllister has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. McAllister. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McAllister.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McAllister, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McAllister appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.