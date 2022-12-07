Overview

Dr. John Mays, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center, Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health and WK Pierremont Health Center.



Dr. Mays works at Bossier Orthopedics in Bossier City, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Joint Pain and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

