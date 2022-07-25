See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. John Mays, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. John Mays, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. 

Dr. Mays works at Practice in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    969 N Mason Rd Ste 160, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 996-3434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Barnes-jewish West County Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Blood Pressure Management Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. John Mays, MD

  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
  • 1083108062
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Mays, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mays is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Mays has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Mays has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Mays. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mays.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mays, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mays appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

