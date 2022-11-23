Overview

Dr. John Mauro, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.



Dr. Mauro works at SightMD in Smithtown, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Foreign Body Removal from Eye, Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye and Cataract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.