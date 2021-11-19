Dr. John Matthews, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Matthews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Matthews, DMD
Overview
Dr. John Matthews, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Johnstown, PA.
Locations
Chestnut Hills Dental Johnstown Upper Yoder322 Warren St Ste 150, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (815) 253-2231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- QualCare
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Courtney and Dr Matthews are great. Very personable and so friendly.
About Dr. John Matthews, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1255433157
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Matthews has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Matthews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Matthews using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Matthews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
451 patients have reviewed Dr. Matthews. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Matthews.
