Dr. John Mathewson, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
5 (35)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Mathewson, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St Georges Med Sch and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Mathewson works at Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery in Midland, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midland Memorial Hospital
    400 Rosalind Redfern Grover Pkwy, Midland, TX 79701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 221-4004
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Spine and Joint Pain Specialists
    1314 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 2107, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 541-0700
  3. 3
    Midland Office
    5615 Deauville Ste 220, Midland, TX 79706 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 686-0321
  4. 4
    Spine and Joint Pain Specialists
    1919 Rogers Rd Ste 104, San Antonio, TX 78251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 541-0700
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Midland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis of Hands

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Wrist Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Injury Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Wrist Disorders Chevron Icon
Wrist Pain Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2020
    Dr mathewson is the best hand surgen there is a great hand dr very warm dr that cares about his client's
    Amy fisher — Jan 05, 2020
    About Dr. John Mathewson, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588857874
    Education & Certifications

    • minnesota hand fello
    • York Hospital
    • St Georges Med Sch
    • Schiller university England
    • General Surgery and Hand Surgery
    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Mathewson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathewson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathewson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathewson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathewson has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathewson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathewson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathewson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathewson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathewson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

