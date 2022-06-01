Overview

Dr. John Mathews III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Mathews III works at Princeton Womens Care in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.