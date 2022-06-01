See All General Surgeons in Birmingham, AL
Dr. John Mathews III, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Mathews III, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (6)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Mathews III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Princeton Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Mathews III works at Princeton Womens Care in Birmingham, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    The Surgeons Group PC
    917 Tuscaloosa Ave Sw, Birmingham, AL 35211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 787-8615
  2. 2
    Princeton Baptist - GME Program
    701 Princeton Ave SW, Birmingham, AL 35211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (205) 783-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Port Placements or Replacements
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Gallbladder Removal
Port Placements or Replacements

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Diaphragmatic or Paraesophageal Hernia Repair With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Arterial Catheterization With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Cholecystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Revision Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Parathyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy Chevron Icon
Total Splenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Mathews III?

    Jun 01, 2022
    I have used Dr Mathews three times over a period of 12 years and three times I have called his office in the middle of the night and every single time I have been able to speak directly with Dr Mathews in a very timely manner. In my opinion he is a good Christian man that cares about his patients and a great surgeon. I could not ask for a better doctor.
    — Jun 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Mathews III, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Mathews III, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Mathews III to family and friends

    Dr. Mathews III' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Mathews III

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Mathews III, MD.

    About Dr. John Mathews III, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1689630188
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Mathews III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mathews III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mathews III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mathews III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mathews III works at Princeton Womens Care in Birmingham, AL. View the full address on Dr. Mathews III’s profile.

    Dr. Mathews III has seen patients for Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Gallbladder Removal and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mathews III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Mathews III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mathews III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mathews III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mathews III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Mathews III, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.