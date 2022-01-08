Dr. John Masonis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Masonis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Masonis, MD
Overview
Dr. John Masonis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 2001 Vail Ave Ste 200A, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-3523
Orthocarolina PA5935 Carnegie Blvd Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28209 Directions (980) 299-4895
OrthoCarolina124 WELTON WAY, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 658-1050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthocarolina PA2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2682
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Masonis has performed surgery on both hips first with surgery to give more space in the joints to delay replacement which bought me 10 years. Then he performed a total replacement on both which went extremely well. I’m an active hiker and enjoy fly fishing which I’m still able to do thanks to his great surgery skills.
About Dr. John Masonis, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Masonis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Masonis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Masonis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Masonis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Masonis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
103 patients have reviewed Dr. Masonis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Masonis.
