Dr. John Mason, MD
Dr. John Mason, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Parkersburg, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from MARSHALL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Camden Clark Medical Center and Jackson General Hospital.
Parkersburg Cardiology Associates1013 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4574
Wirt County Health Services Association Inc483 Court St, Elizabeth, WV 26143 Directions (304) 424-4574
Camden Clark Medical Center800 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4574
Camden Clark Oncology705 Garfield Ave, Parkersburg, WV 26101 Directions (304) 424-4574
Jackson General Hospital122 Pinnell St, Ripley, WV 25271 Directions (304) 424-4574
Hospital Affiliations
- Camden Clark Medical Center
- Jackson General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My husband had open heart surgery at Cleveland Clinic and he had a bleed.went to hospital said he was dehydrated.Dr Mason took over send us back to Cleveland. Very happy with Dr Mason he took great care of us gave us lots of information. Cleveland said we were very lucky Dr Mason found it and took care of it thank you Dr. Mason And his nurses are off-the-charts wonderful they go above and beyond the Call of Duty. Thx Leann
About Dr. John Mason, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- MARSHALL UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Mason accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mason has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mason has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mason on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mason. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mason.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mason, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mason appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.