Dr. John Mason, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Chesterfield, MO. They completed their residency with Washington U/b Jh/slch Conc



Dr. Mason works at St Louis Surgical Consultants in Chesterfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.