Overview

Dr. John Mashny, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Mashny works at Bethesda Butler Hospital Laboratory in Fairfield Township, OH with other offices in Lebanon, OH, Montgomery, OH and Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.