Dr. John Mascarenhas, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Mascarenhas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Mt Sinai Sch Med Hosp
Ruttenberg Treatment Center1470 Madison Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Can I give him 1000 stars? I've been in his care since 2014 for a Jak2 MPN condition. He is attentive and caring, and most important he listens and shows compassion. He is primary, my go-to physician. He keeps an eye on me, and follows me carefully. I got misty-eyed visiting YouTube videos featuring Q&As with him. A man on the leading edge of medical breakthroughs takes the time to listen and explain is extraordinary. Always asks about my husband, who is not his patient. I love the guy.
- Medical Oncology
- English
- Male
- 1376719104
- Mt Sinai Sch Med Hosp
- Rhode Island Hosp Brown University
- Hematology
- Mount Sinai Hospital
