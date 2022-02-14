Dr. John M Martino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John M Martino, MD
Overview
Dr. John M Martino, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Bristol Regional Medical Center, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center and Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Martino works at
Locations
-
1
Carilion Clinic Orthopaedic Surgery - Roanoke2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 510-6200Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martino?
I found Dr Martino very easy to talk to and able to give me some options for my treatment. He listened, no rush to end visit. He is great!
About Dr. John M Martino, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1457647505
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Clinic Adult Reconstructive Fellowship
- University Of Missouri-Columbia School Of Medicine
- University of California At Davis / School of Medicine
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martino works at
Dr. Martino has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.