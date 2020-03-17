Overview

Dr. John Martinez, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Health System Saint Francis and University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Martinez works at The University of Kansas Health System in Kansas City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.