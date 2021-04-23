Dr. John Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Martin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Martin, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons.
Dr. Martin works at
Locations
1
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6565 Arlington Blvd Ste 250, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 534-3900
2
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology3975 Fair Ridge Dr # 100S, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 620-2701
3
Northern Virginia Ophthalmology6363 Walker Ln Ste 150, Alexandria, VA 22310 Directions (703) 922-0906
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent. Our internist referred my wife to Dr. Martin when she required treatment for her 2nd cataract about 5 years ago. He has been professional, reassuring and did a superb surgery with her cataract. I now see him for my routine annual eye exams in Alexandria. I retired from clinical medicine just as online reviews began. I received 5 stars my last 3 years from our hospital system for what they called ‘customer service’ based on their patient survey data. I asked that they change the wording from customers to patients (I’m old school I suppose). I understand frustration often seen in the online physician reviews. That said, from my personal observation and experience, Dr. John Martin is a competent and caring physician. His office is clean and his staff is courteous. We plan to continue seeing him either until he retires from practice or we retire from life. I hope those reading my review find this helpful in their search for a caring and competent Ophthamologist. Good luck.
About Dr. John Martin, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972589992
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University
- Fairfax Hospital/Georgetown University
- Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martin has seen patients for Stye and Drusen, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Martin speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.