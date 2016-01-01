Dr. John Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Martin, MD
Dr. John Martin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center.
Kaiser Permanente Los Alamos Medical Center4950 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (800) 954-8000
- Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center
- Kaiser Permanente
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1598832446
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Martin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Martin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Martin. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.