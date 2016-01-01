Overview

Dr. John Martin, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.



Dr. Martin works at MDVIP - Edmond, Oklahoma in Edmond, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.