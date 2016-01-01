Overview

Dr. John Martens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.



Dr. Martens works at Gerig Surgical Associates in Goshen, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.