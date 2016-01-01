Dr. Martens has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Martens, MD
Overview
Dr. John Martens, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Goshen, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Goshen Health Hospital.
Dr. Martens works at
Locations
-
1
Gerig Surgical Associates PC2006 S Main St Ste A, Goshen, IN 46526 Directions (574) 535-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Goshen Health Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Martens?
About Dr. John Martens, MD
- General Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1871587295
Education & Certifications
- St Marys Hosp-Blodgett Combined
- St Marys Health Care
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Martens accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Martens has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Martens works at
Dr. Martens has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Martens on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Martens. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Martens.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Martens, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Martens appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.