Dr. Marsella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Marsella, MD
Overview
Dr. John Marsella, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.
Dr. Marsella works at
Locations
Dothan Neuro Spine-Pain4300 W Main St Ste 405, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 944-7073
Flowers Hospital4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 944-7073
Southeast Pain Management Center208 Haven Dr, Dothan, AL 36301 Directions (334) 793-8196
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
At the beginning I was worried to try the Stimulator for my pain, but I decide to try with Dr. Marcella's and it went great. He is a very nice and concern all the time. Thank's
About Dr. John Marsella, MD
- Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326027236
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
- Emory University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Marsella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marsella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marsella works at
Dr. Marsella speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsella.
