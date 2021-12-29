See All Anesthesiologists in Dothan, AL
Dr. John Marsella, MD

Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
4 (31)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Marsella, MD is a Pain Medicine Anesthesiology Specialist in Dothan, AL. They specialize in Pain Medicine Anesthesiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Flowers Hospital.

Dr. Marsella works at Flowers Medical Group in Dothan, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dothan Neuro Spine-Pain
    4300 W Main St Ste 405, Dothan, AL 36305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 944-7073
  2. 2
    Flowers Hospital
    4370 W Main St, Dothan, AL 36305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 944-7073
  3. 3
    Southeast Pain Management Center
    208 Haven Dr, Dothan, AL 36301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (334) 793-8196

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Flowers Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder

Arthritis
Arthritis of the Neck
Arthritis of the Shoulder
Arthritis of the Spine
Back Disorders
Back Injuries
Back Pain
Back Sprain
Cancer Pain
Cancer Pain Management
Cervical Disc Degeneration
Cervical Herniated Disc
Cervical Radiculopathy
Chronic Joint Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Degenerative Joint Disease in the Shoulder
Degenerative Scoliosis
Degenerative Spine Disorders
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis
Epidural Steroid Injections
Facet Joint Pain
Herniated Disc
Hip Arthritis
Interventional Pain Management
Knee Arthritis
Low Back Pain
Lower Back Injuries
Lower Back Muscle Strain
Lower Back Sprain
Lumbar Disc Degeneration
Lumbar Herniated Disc
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis
Migraine
Myelopathy
Neck Injuries
Neck Pain
Nerve Blocks
Non-Surgical Pain Management
Occipital Neuralgia
Osteoarthritis
Pain Disorder
Pain in Extremities
Pain Medication Management
Pinched Nerve
Pinched Nerve in Back
Pinched Nerve in Neck
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Sciatica
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spine Disorders
Split Spinal Cord Malformation
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Thoracic Disc Disorders
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Dec 29, 2021
    At the beginning I was worried to try the Stimulator for my pain, but I decide to try with Dr. Marcella's and it went great. He is a very nice and concern all the time. Thank's
    Angeline Arana — Dec 29, 2021
    About Dr. John Marsella, MD

    • Pain Medicine Anesthesiology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1326027236
    Education & Certifications

    • Med College Of Georgia
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    • Emory University
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Marsella has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Marsella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Marsella works at Flowers Medical Group in Dothan, AL. View the full address on Dr. Marsella’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Marsella. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marsella.

