Dr. John Marsden, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical Branch At Galveston and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.



Dr. Marsden works at EmCare in Plano, TX with other offices in Argyle, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.