Dr. John Marouk, DO
Dr. John Marouk, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center, Oklahoma Surgical Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Neurosurgical Specialists of Tulsa Inc2128 S Atlanta Pl, Tulsa, OK 74114 Directions (918) 583-5131
- Hillcrest Medical Center
- Oklahoma Surgical Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was a nurse for over 30 years and my low back was destroyed. Surgery gave me my life back! Dr M is a skilled surgeon and also a kind person.
- Neurosurgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Marouk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Marouk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Marouk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Marouk has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Marouk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
51 patients have reviewed Dr. Marouk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marouk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marouk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marouk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.